Overview

Dr. Marie Fazzary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Fazzary works at Suncoast GI Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.