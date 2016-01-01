Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Flower Mound3051 Churchill Dr Ste 130, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 539-0086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:15am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Denton2701 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (972) 539-0086Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
