Overview of Dr. Marie-France Scherer, MD

Dr. Marie-France Scherer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Scherer works at St Petersburg Gen Hosp Rsdnt in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.