Dr. Marie Gelato, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Gelato, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Gelato works at
Locations
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gelato is a calming caring Doctor. She is one of the few doctors that I have found that truly listens to you. When you are in her office she makes you feel like you are her only patient. She will even listen to your suggestions on your own care.
About Dr. Marie Gelato, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730114570
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Rutgers U
- Dartmouth
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelato works at
Dr. Gelato has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelato.
