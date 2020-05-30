Dr. Marie Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Griffin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists-Mission Farms4061 Indian Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 323-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
Dr. Griffin is a wonderful doctor! She listens to me and provides excellent care. I couldn’t be ask for a better caregiver!
About Dr. Marie Griffin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770577314
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hosps
- U Ala
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.