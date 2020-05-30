Overview

Dr. Marie Griffin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists-Mission Farms in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.