Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Hardy, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Hardy, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hardy works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates PA6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 763-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardy?
Dr Hardy is one of the dermatologists that puts patient care in front of cosmetology. She is more concerned with your well being than she is about selling beauty potions.
About Dr. Marie Hardy, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457345761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Impetigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hardy speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.