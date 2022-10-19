See All Neurologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Marie Holland, MD

Neurology
2.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marie Holland, MD

Dr. Marie Holland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Holland works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Specialists
    6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-5400
  2. 2
    Neurology Specialists
    1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy - Intracranial Calcification - Growth Hormone Deficiency - Microcephaly - Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy Due to Sulphite Oxidase Deficiency Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy Progressive - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy, Familial, With Neuroserpin Inclusion Bodies Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Jakob-Creutzfeldt Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reye's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Based on the negative reviews, I was slightly concerned. However, my appointment with Dr. Holland was great. She is knowledgeable, professional, and efficient. Her manner was not at all rude or off-putting. She listened to me, asked questions, and we came to an agreement on a conservative method of treatment for my nerve pain. I recommend her without reservation.
    C.H. — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Marie Holland, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952300121
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E V Med School
    Internship
    • E Va Med School
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Va Med School Norfolk
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
