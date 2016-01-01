Overview

Dr. Marie Kairys, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kairys works at Jefferson Family Medicine 2422 S Broad St in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.