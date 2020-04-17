Overview

Dr. Marie Leger, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.



Dr. Leger works at Entiere Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.