Dr. Marie Leger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Leger, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Entière Dermatology29 W 17th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10011 Directions (917) 522-1825Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
I was referred for an emergency dermatologist consult to Metro Dermatology and was able to do a TeleMed visit. Dr. Leger and staff were very helpful in making sure this could be accomplished during the middle of Covid-19 pandemic in record time. The staff was very empathetic and proactive in assisting me with coordinating information as I supplied documents from rheumatology and wound care services. The staff was extremely professional yet compassionate. Evidently, TeleMed is not new to this practice. I note this as it indicates proactive readiness to serve patients. Dr. Leger is very thorough, knowledgeable, and analytical. Although it was TeleMed visit, it was no less than an in-person consultation. Dr. Leger encouraged dialogue, was interested in my input and I felt her collaborative method with her patient served to calm me yet let me know she was not only observing the areas of treatment, but also listening to me regarding what I was experiencing.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144483843
- New York University
- University of Chicago
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
