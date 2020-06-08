Overview of Dr. Marie Lominy, MD

Dr. Marie Lominy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Lominy works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.