Overview

Dr. Marie Neilsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Neilsen works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.