Overview of Dr. Marie Nelson, MD

Dr. Marie Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center - Crosby.



Dr. Nelson works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.