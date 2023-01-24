Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennanen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD
Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pennanen's Office Locations
Chevy Chase Surgical Associates PC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1455, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennanen?
Dr. Pennanen is an outstanding surgeon and an excellent communicator. She takes the time to explain what to expect, and to listen carefully to patient questions and concerns. Her surgical results are excellent, both medically and aesthetically. The team, too, is universally superb: responsive, caring, and professional. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1457349615
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennanen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennanen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennanen has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennanen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pennanen speaks Italian.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennanen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennanen.
