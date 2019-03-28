Overview of Dr. Marie Sanford, MD

Dr. Marie Sanford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sanford works at Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.