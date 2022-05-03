Overview of Dr. Marie Somogyi, MD

Dr. Marie Somogyi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Somogyi works at TOC Eye and Face in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.