Dr. Marie Wagener, DO
Dr. Marie Wagener, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Aesthetic Surgery Associates250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-2378
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
She made me feel very comfortable discussing my concerns, providing advice and options to treatment. Her staff were very friendly and accommodating. A perfect 10 experience. Thank You, DS
- Dermatology
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Wagener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagener has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagener.
