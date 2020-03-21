Dr. Marie Welshinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welshinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Welshinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Marie Welshinger, MD
Dr. Marie Welshinger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welshinger's Office Locations
- 1 1 Valley Health Plz Ste 201B, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5401
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Welshinger is a caring, compassionate, savvy doctor and surgeon! She and her staff do amazing work and do it with kindness. I am very appreciative. Thanks!
About Dr. Marie Welshinger, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518909282
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
