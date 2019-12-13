See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD

Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Hellner works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
3.7 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Kimberly Strickland, MD
Dr. Kimberly Strickland, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Hellner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Levine Cancer Institute
    10660 Park Rd Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 667-8000
  2. 2
    10650 Park Rd Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-0410
  3. 3
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-0410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hellner?

    Dec 13, 2019
    I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. I first saw an oncologist (male) recommended to me as the "best" in the city (Charlotte, NC). I did not prefer his style. A friend told me later that I should choose my doctors carefully as I would have to lean on each and trust their opinions. With that, I searched for a female oncologist and found exactly what I was looking for in Dr. Heller. Although going to the doctor when you're going in for cancer treatment, I can honestly say that I looked forward to my visits with her. She took her time. Was compassionate, gave me as much information as I needed, and listened thoughtfully to the questions and concerns I had. I cannot imagine having to take this journey with the first doctor and was actually very sad when after 8 years, she informed me that there was no longer a need for her to see me. Whole heartedly recommend her. Karen Summers
    Karen Summers — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hellner to family and friends

    Dr. Hellner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hellner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD.

    About Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457376469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hellner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellner works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hellner’s profile.

    Dr. Hellner has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mariealane Hellner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.