Dr. Mariel Bird, DO
Overview
Dr. Mariel Bird, DO is a Dermatologist in Boardman, OH. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bird works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center987 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-8760
- 2 321 Niles Cortland Rd NE Ste B, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 965-8760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bird took the time to educate me on my skin and what to look for when it comes to abnormalities. She was friendly and calm. I didn't feel rushed and she took her time to listen and make me feel comfortable. She also wasn't quick to remove unnecessary moles.
About Dr. Mariel Bird, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1093020133
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- Michigan State University
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bird accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.