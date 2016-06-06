Dr. Mariel Tourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariel Tourani, MD
Dr. Mariel Tourani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.
Tourani Mariel S MD595 E Colorado Blvd Ste 501, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 577-9691
- 2 1441 Huntington Dr, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (626) 577-9691
I express my concerns about a med or ask if participating in an activity will be beneficial and Dr Tourani takes me seriously. Dr Tourani doesn't rely solely on psychotropic meds; she suggests supplements such as vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids. I may call her as often as I need to and she provided her cell # if my reason is urgent. Dr Tourani diagnosed me with bipolar 2 + anxiety, which my former psychiatrist missed. She is compassionate with a sense of humor. I feel safe in her presence
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689880825
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
