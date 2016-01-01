Overview of Dr. Mariel Turner, MD

Dr. Mariel Turner, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Turner works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.