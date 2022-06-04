Dr. Mariela Gaughan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariela Gaughan, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariela Gaughan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Prince Frederick, MD.
Dr. Gaughan works at
Locations
Dental Care of Prince Frederick205 Steeple Chase Dr Ste 208, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 202-0390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gauhan, Jen and the entire staff are the GREATEST. Very professional while still being kind, gentle and friendly. I allways recommend then to friends, family and clients.
About Dr. Mariela Gaughan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1851885131
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
