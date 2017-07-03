See All Psychiatrists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Mariela Padro, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mariela Padro, MD

Dr. Mariela Padro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Padro works at Mind & Soul Therapy in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL.

Dr. Padro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos J. Lavernia MD PA
    2550 S Douglas Rd Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 456-1014
  2. 2
    Edgar Patino M.d. P.A.
    7600 S Red Rd Ste 225, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 877-8717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    She has been caring for a loved one for some months now. I have seen the improvements within this person. Everything he's told me about Dr. Padro has been wonderful. She is easy to reach, and will do phone session or even email exchanges when the schedule doesn't alow us to make it to the office. She is clearly very passionate about what she does and wants only what's best for her patients. Would highly recommend her to anyone in need of psychiatrist.
    Miami, FL — Jul 03, 2017
    About Dr. Mariela Padro, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992023790
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.