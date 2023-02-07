Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD
Overview of Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD
Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America.
Dr. Urbina works at
Dr. Urbina's Office Locations
Mariela Urbina MD PA2760 SW 97th Ave Apt 105, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 228-3714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Pediatrician with exquisite professionalism and ability to understand the patient and treat it her/him. Impeccable experience, that leads to get to the bottom of the problem fast by no wasting your time. My daughter suffered many virus infections, and I am glad she has Mariela as her pediatrician because every time she gets the diagnostic quick and proven to be reliable and correct every single time. She orient parents toward their children diseases with great ability to have them understand the situation and what to do with your child so the child can recover the best possible way. The office team is great and goes with a good customer service.
About Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114067691
Education & Certifications
- Miami Childrens Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
Dr. Urbina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urbina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbina.
