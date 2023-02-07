Overview of Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD

Dr. Mariela Urbina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America.



Dr. Urbina works at Mariela Urbina MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.