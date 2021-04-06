See All General Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO

Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    55 Spindrift Dr Ste 220, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-6300
  2. 2
    Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo
    2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-6300
  3. 3
    Kaleida Health
    1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 568-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 06, 2021
    Dr Ferstenberg is amazing. She took excellent care of me during a very difficult and scary time. She answered all my questions thoughtfully...and I had a ton. She performed a lumpectomy and later a sentinel lymph node biopsy. Both surgeries healed well. She took extra care with scar placement and honestly - you can barely tell I had surgery. She also has an awesome sense of humor and put me at ease. I’m relieved she will be in charge of my follow up care. Her office staff are all wonderful too, and I’ve never waited long for an appointment. Cannot recommend enough!
    About Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922445220
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

