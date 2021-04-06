Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO
Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian's Office Locations
- 1 55 Spindrift Dr Ste 220, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-6300
-
2
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 626-6300
-
3
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian?
Dr Ferstenberg is amazing. She took excellent care of me during a very difficult and scary time. She answered all my questions thoughtfully...and I had a ton. She performed a lumpectomy and later a sentinel lymph node biopsy. Both surgeries healed well. She took extra care with scar placement and honestly - you can barely tell I had surgery. She also has an awesome sense of humor and put me at ease. I’m relieved she will be in charge of my follow up care. Her office staff are all wonderful too, and I’ve never waited long for an appointment. Cannot recommend enough!
About Dr. Marielle Ferstenberg-Osypian, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1922445220
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferstenberg-Osypian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.