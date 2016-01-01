See All Pediatricians in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Marietta Calisto-Cooney, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marietta Calisto-Cooney, MD

Dr. Marietta Calisto-Cooney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plymouth, MA. 

Dr. Calisto-Cooney works at Plymouth Pediatric Associates in Plymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Calisto-Cooney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plymouth Pediatric Associates
    148 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Obesity

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anosmia
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Burn Injuries
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Impetigo
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marietta Calisto-Cooney, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730255126
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baystate Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marietta Calisto-Cooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calisto-Cooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calisto-Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calisto-Cooney works at Plymouth Pediatric Associates in Plymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Calisto-Cooney’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Calisto-Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calisto-Cooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calisto-Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calisto-Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

