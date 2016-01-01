Overview of Dr. Marietta Frey, MD

Dr. Marietta Frey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.



Dr. Frey works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.