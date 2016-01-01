See All Pediatricians in Fremont, CA
Dr. Marietta Frey, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marietta Frey, MD

Dr. Marietta Frey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.

Dr. Frey works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marietta Frey, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457443798
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Peds/Lucille Packard Chldns Hosp
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marietta Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frey works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Frey’s profile.

    Dr. Frey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

