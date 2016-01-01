Dr. Marietta Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marietta Frey, MD
Overview of Dr. Marietta Frey, MD
Dr. Marietta Frey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.
Dr. Frey works at
Dr. Frey's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
About Dr. Marietta Frey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457443798
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Peds/Lucille Packard Chldns Hosp
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey works at
Dr. Frey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.