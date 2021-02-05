Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD
Overview of Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD
Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lamug works at
Dr. Lamug's Office Locations
-
1
Baytown Pediatrics1610 James Bowie Dr Ste B103, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 422-3134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamug?
We love Dr. Lamug. She is brilliant and interacts so well with parents and children of all ages. She's very pleasant, always smiling, and takes the time to explain.
About Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346295599
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamug accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamug works at
Dr. Lamug speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.