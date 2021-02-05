Overview of Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD

Dr. Marietta Lamug, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lamug works at Baytown Pediatrics in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.