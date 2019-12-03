Dr. Marietta Walsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marietta Walsh, DO
Overview of Dr. Marietta Walsh, DO
Dr. Marietta Walsh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Cedar Falls Medical Center, Mercyone Waterloo Medical Center and Waverly Health Center.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 256-5750
-
2
Iowa Spine and Brain Institute2710 Saint Francis Dr Ste 110, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 272-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Cedar Falls Medical Center
- Mercyone Waterloo Medical Center
- Waverly Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Dr walsh saw me for bone spurs that I thought were causing left hip pain and left numbness in my arm and hand. She did carpal tunnel surgery and my hand is almost back to normal after 5 yrs of numbness. She is very caring and thorough with your healthcare. I would Highley recommend her. Thank you for taking care of me.
About Dr. Marietta Walsh, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275809584
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.