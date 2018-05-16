Dr. Cutlip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marija Cutlip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marija Cutlip, MD
Dr. Marija Cutlip, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Cutlip works at
Dr. Cutlip's Office Locations
-
1
Vista Behavioral Health Associates275 Curry Hollow Rd Ste 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 655-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cutlip?
Dr. Cutlip is an amazing doctor. She comforts, while remaining professional and talking about what's good/bad in your life. She is uplifting and she maintains a good relationship, remembering little details about your life. SHE ACTUALLY LISTENS. I love going to see her, because every time it helps me figure out what I did before we met, how to process that information, and how to move forward. There's always a plan (:
About Dr. Marija Cutlip, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1326097650
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutlip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutlip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutlip works at
Dr. Cutlip speaks Croatian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutlip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutlip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutlip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutlip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.