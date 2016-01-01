Overview of Dr. Marija Djokovic, MD

Dr. Marija Djokovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Djokovic works at Acclaim Physician Group in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.