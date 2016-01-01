Dr. Djokovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marija Djokovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marija Djokovic, MD
Dr. Marija Djokovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Djokovic works at
Dr. Djokovic's Office Locations
1
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-3638
2
Jps Hospital4701 Bryant Irvin Rd N, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 702-3100
3
Jps Health Center - Northeast3200 W EULESS BLVD, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 702-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marija Djokovic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700839123
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djokovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Djokovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Djokovic has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Djokovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Djokovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djokovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Djokovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Djokovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.