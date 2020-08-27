See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Allen Park, MI
Dr. Marija Grahovac, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marija Grahovac, MD

Dr. Marija Grahovac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Grahovac works at Jure Grahovac MD PC in Allen Park, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grahovac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jure Grahovac MD PC
    16407 Southfield Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 382-0244
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Oakwood Neurology Associates Pllc
    18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 203, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 271-0640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2020
    Listens to your concerns. Makes you feel comfortable.
    — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Marija Grahovac, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831237957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marija Grahovac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grahovac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grahovac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grahovac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grahovac has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grahovac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grahovac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grahovac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grahovac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grahovac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

