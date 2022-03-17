Overview of Dr. Marija Ugrinich, DPM

Dr. Marija Ugrinich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ugrinich works at Ankle & Foot Medical Centers in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.