Dr. Cherfas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marika Cherfas, MD
Overview of Dr. Marika Cherfas, MD
Dr. Marika Cherfas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Cherfas works at
Dr. Cherfas' Office Locations
-
1
Marina Artioukhina Medical PC3080 Brighton 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 769-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherfas?
Dr. Cherfas is an amazing doctor! Not only does she have the immense medical knowledge but she also listens to as a patient and not just some lab numbers. After visiting numerous specialists who could not effectively diagnose my problems, I was lucky enough to find her. She alone gave me a clear understanding of what challenges my body was undergoing. Her extraordinary ability to listen deeply and assimilate diagnostic information so that a course of resolution could be forged saved my life!
About Dr. Marika Cherfas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Latin and Polish
- 1306807490
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherfas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherfas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherfas works at
Dr. Cherfas speaks Latin and Polish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherfas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherfas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherfas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherfas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.