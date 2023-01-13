Overview of Dr. Mariko Kita, MD

Dr. Mariko Kita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Kita works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.