Dr. Mariko Kita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mariko Kita, MD
Dr. Mariko Kita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Kita works at
Dr. Kita's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kita for over 20 years and she is still the best doctor I have ever had. As an MS patient, Dr. Kita has helped me to understand the disease. She listens well and answers all of my questions. We look at my MRIs together and she explains what we are seeing. Dr. Kita has helped me navigate the pros and cons of the current MS meds, She gives me all the information I need and we then are able to make a decision together. I have been in a clinical trial with her and for most of the years with her I have been a "normal" MS patient. Does she sometimes run late? Yes but only because she gives her patients the time they need. I don't begrudge that as I get the time I need as well.
About Dr. Mariko Kita, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Female
- 1326061748
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Kita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kita has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kita speaks Japanese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kita.
