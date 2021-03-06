See All General Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. 

Dr. Freitas works at Stamford Health Medical Group - Colon and Rectal Surgery in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stamford Health Medical Group - Colon and Rectal Surgery
    29 Hospital Plz Ste 604, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 323-8989
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Hepatology Assoc.
    32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-6196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Abscess
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Freitas?

    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Freitas performed a complex surgery on me with unexpected complications. Dr. Freitas was able to navigate these complications with expert skill and care. Her post operative care was exceptional. Dr. Freitas kept me informed of progress and potential issues so I felt fully aware of my current situation. I have tremendous trust in Dr. Freitas as a skilled surgeon and appreciate her patient care skills.
    Michael A Grunberg — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Freitas to family and friends

    Dr. Freitas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Freitas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD.

    About Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023285343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freitas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freitas works at Stamford Health Medical Group - Colon and Rectal Surgery in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Freitas’s profile.

    Dr. Freitas has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freitas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freitas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.