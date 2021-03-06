Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Freitas works at
Locations
1
Stamford Health Medical Group - Colon and Rectal Surgery29 Hospital Plz Ste 604, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 323-8989
2
Gastroenterology Hepatology Assoc.32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-6196
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freitas performed a complex surgery on me with unexpected complications. Dr. Freitas was able to navigate these complications with expert skill and care. Her post operative care was exceptional. Dr. Freitas kept me informed of progress and potential issues so I felt fully aware of my current situation. I have tremendous trust in Dr. Freitas as a skilled surgeon and appreciate her patient care skills.
About Dr. Marilee Freitas, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French, Hindi and Urdu
- 1023285343
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
