Offers telehealth
Dr. Marilene Wang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Ucla Head & Neck Surgeons200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was frequently unable to breathe while sleeping, and Dr Wang assessed and suggested a treatment that actually worked and solved my problem. Very happy with the results, thank you.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922111863
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
