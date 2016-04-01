Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD
Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
-
1
Marilou G Cruz MD Inc8535 Florence Ave Ste 201, Downey, CA 90240 Directions
-
2
Marilou G Cruz, MD9317 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 861-1245
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! I have been taking my twins here since there first month she knows what she's doing has lots of experience. The receptionist there are so helpful and always meet my needs. Thank u all for making my life a little easier. Being a mommy of too is hard enough. Thank u dr Cruz for always responding to my after hour calls and making me feel better ,for helping me raise healthy babies
About Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1629160155
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
