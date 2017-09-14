Dr. Rosas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilou Rosas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marilou Rosas, MD
Dr. Marilou Rosas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Rosas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosas' Office Locations
-
1
Marilou C. Rosas Behavioral Health Inc.32605 Temecula Pkwy Ste 219, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 506-9112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosas?
Dr. Rosas is very professional and listens to you unlike other psychiatrists who only prescribe and get you out the door.
About Dr. Marilou Rosas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1053339960
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosas works at
Dr. Rosas speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.