Overview of Dr. Marilu Madrigal, MD

Dr. Marilu Madrigal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Kansas.



Dr. Madrigal works at Madrigal Gynecology & Gyn Oncology LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.