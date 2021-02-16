Overview of Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM

Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Boyuka works at Southern Tier Podiatry, PLLC in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.