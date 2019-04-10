Overview of Dr. Marilyn Collado, MD

Dr. Marilyn Collado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Collado works at Women Caring For Women in Tinton Falls, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.