Dr. Marilyn Copeland, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (144)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marilyn Copeland, MD

Dr. Marilyn Copeland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Physicians' Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Copeland works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Copeland's Office Locations

    Fondren Orthopedic Group
    520 BLOSSOM ST, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 560-3299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Physicians' Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2022
    She was easy to talk to and offered options. I will be going back to her for my orthopedic needs.
    Annette Grant — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Marilyn Copeland, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164684577
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Sports Medicine Fellowship|Wake Forest Univ Med Ctr
    • University Of Missouri Columbia
    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Orthopedic Surgery
