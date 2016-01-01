Overview of Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, MD

Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. Kelinske works at Northwest Eye Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.