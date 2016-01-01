Dr. Marilyn Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Kessler, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Kessler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group240 E Huron St Ste 1-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marilyn Kessler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
