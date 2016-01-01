See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lima, OH
Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO

Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kindig works at Coleman Professional Services in Lima, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Oakwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kindig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coleman Professional Services
    799 S Main St, Lima, OH 45804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 229-2222
  2. 2
    Wright State Physicians
    1 Wyoming St # 4130, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-6810
  3. 3
    Wright State Physicians Ob/Gyn
    400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 101, Oakwood, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 245-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lima Memorial Health System
  • Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kindig?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kindig to family and friends

    Dr. Kindig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kindig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO.

    About Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427025964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincents Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kindig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kindig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kindig has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.