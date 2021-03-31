See All Pediatricians in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (25)
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD

Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University College of Medicine

Dr. Kubichek works at Marilyn A. Kubichek, M.D. in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kubichek's Office Locations

    Columbia Commons - North Tower
    256 Columbia Tpke Ste 109, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 377-7822
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 377-7822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Absolutely the best! As a family we have been going to Dr. Kubichek for many years and have been very satisfied. She is very professional and knowledgeable. Her staff is friendly and supportive.
    Chatham — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750449286
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University College of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kubichek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kubichek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubichek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubichek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubichek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubichek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

