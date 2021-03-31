Dr. Kubichek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD
Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University College of Medicine
Dr. Kubichek works at
Dr. Kubichek's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Commons - North Tower256 Columbia Tpke Ste 109, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 377-7822
-
2
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 377-7822
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kubichek?
Absolutely the best! As a family we have been going to Dr. Kubichek for many years and have been very satisfied. She is very professional and knowledgeable. Her staff is friendly and supportive.
About Dr. Marilyn Kubichek, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1750449286
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubichek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubichek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubichek works at
Dr. Kubichek speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubichek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubichek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubichek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubichek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.