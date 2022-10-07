Dr. Lachman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Lachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marilyn Lachman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albertville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Yhap Psychiatric Services Inc.9346 Us Highway 431, Albertville, AL 35950 Directions (256) 894-4669
- 2 1125 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 238-9200
Roberta Watts Medical Center Pharmacy1020 Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 546-4606
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is an awesome Dr , great listener and will be there for anyone. Always willing to help when u don't have copay as well.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lachman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lachman has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachman.
