Overview of Dr. Marilyn Landrum, MD

Dr. Marilyn Landrum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Texoma Medical Center and TMC Bonham Hospital.



Dr. Landrum works at TexomaCare - Denison #300 in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.