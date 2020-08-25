See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Savannah, GA
Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD

Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lavallee works at Avalon Health, Inc in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavallee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avalon Health, Inc
    5105 Paulsen St Ste 141B, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 999-8899
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Islands Rheumatology
    1001 Memorial Ln, Savannah, GA 31410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 897-3766
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 25, 2020
Excellent Doctor who takes time to get to know her patients and delivers educated, insightful and expert advice based on each concern per patient. I highly recommend Dr. Lavallee and her practice!
K.Schenk — Aug 25, 2020
About Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1891734737
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Mercer University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavallee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lavallee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lavallee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lavallee works at Avalon Health, Inc in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lavallee’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavallee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavallee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavallee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavallee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

