Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD
Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Lavallee works at
Dr. Lavallee's Office Locations
Avalon Health, Inc5105 Paulsen St Ste 141B, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 999-8899Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Islands Rheumatology1001 Memorial Ln, Savannah, GA 31410 Directions (912) 897-3766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor who takes time to get to know her patients and delivers educated, insightful and expert advice based on each concern per patient. I highly recommend Dr. Lavallee and her practice!
About Dr. Marilyn Lavallee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891734737
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavallee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavallee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavallee speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavallee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavallee.
